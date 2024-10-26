Saturday, October 26, 2024
Education Minister calls for bringing back out-of-school-children to schools

Our Staff Reporter
October 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Minister of Sindh for Education and Literacy, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Friday emphasized the need to bring out-of-school children back to schools to ensure a brighter future for the next generation. He was speaking as the chief guest at the graduation ceremony of 41st Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) at National Institute of Management (NIM) Karachi. He said that being provincial education minister, all the children enrolled in private and public sectors schools are his responsibility and they should be provided better education. Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that we all should realize our responsibilities towards the society, because working selflessly for the betterment and welfare of others gives greater satisfaction. He also discussed the historical aspects of the Indus civilization and said that the people of Indus Valley civilization was peace lovers and no evidence of weapons were found from the remains of Indus Valley civilization. Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Instructor NIM Karachi Ms. Samina said that a total 34 participants attended the 10-week long course and this course was mandatory for “in-service” officers in the promotion phase. She said that the principal objective of the course was to strengthen capacities of the participants for effective management to improve public service delivery. Director General NIM Karachi Syed Saif-ur-Rehman also spoke on the occasion.

Later, the provincial Education Minister distributed certificates among the officers who successfully completed the course.

