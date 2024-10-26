Saturday, October 26, 2024
Eight martyred in North Waziristan suicide attack

Web Desk
6:43 PM | October 26, 2024
In a tragic incident, eight people, including four policemen and two army personnel, were martyred in a suicide attack at a joint military and police checkpost in Mir Ali on Saturday. A senior police officer reported that a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden rickshaw into the checkpost, also targeting a military vehicle in the assault.

Following the attack, five injured individuals were rushed to Miranshah hospital, where some are in critical condition. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend those involved.

The incident has been condemned by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, who described it as a cowardly act of terror. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the families of the martyred security personnel and civilians.

Attack on FC checkpoint in Dera Ismail Khan leaves 10 soldiers martyred

This incident comes just a day after 10 Frontier Constabulary (FC) soldiers were martyred in an attack on the Zam FC checkpoint in Darazinda, Dera Ismail Khan. The attack, carried out under the cover of darkness, was a well-coordinated assault by militants using heavy weaponry. Despite facing overwhelming firepower, the FC soldiers valiantly defended the checkpoint.

CJP Yahya Afridi launches live streaming for Supreme Court

According to a Ministry of Interior spokesperson, three other FC soldiers were injured during the attack. The spokesperson commended the courage of the martyred soldiers, noting that their sacrifice thwarted the terrorists' attempt to advance further.

