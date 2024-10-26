Speaking to a delegation from the United Nations Development Programme, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Mohammad Ahmed Khan stated that the assembly is drafting legislation to address the spread of fake news, aiming to reduce the potential dangers it poses in the province. He was likely referring to the recent incident at a Punjab Group of Colleges campus, where an unsubstantiated rumour alleging that a student had been assaulted by a security guard spread rapidly. This rumour quickly circulated among students, leading to widespread protests across Punjab and forcing the government to impose restrictions on educational institutions to manage the unrest.

These protests were not only disruptive but resulted in the loss of life, damage to property, and a heightened sense of anxiety among students. Further investigations revealed that the chaos was fuelled by a source of fake news, now identified and addressed. This incident, among others, underscores the serious risks associated with the unchecked spread of false information.

In such circumstances, stricter controls on the spread of fake news seem logical. However, the government must ensure it strikes the right balance and does not overreach. Previous attempts to curb the spread of misinformation have led to a more restricted internet environment throughout Pakistan. WhatsApp, a widely used communication platform for both personal and professional interactions, has become less reliable due to various government-imposed restrictions. Users now regularly encounter issues, from disruptions in service to limited functionality due to protective measures. Likewise, platforms like Twitter and other popular news sources remain banned, which constrains information flow and limits Pakistan’s connectivity with the rest of the world. If the government adopts an overly heavy-handed approach, it risks further curtailing freedoms and restricting essential links between Pakistan and the global community.

It is therefore hoped that any legislation introduced by the Punjab government will be carefully measured, acknowledging that the internet consists of millions of voices and that absolute control is neither possible nor desirable. Some allowance for freedom of expression should be preserved, even if it carries certain risks, to avoid stifling Pakistan’s digital landscape.