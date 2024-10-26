Saturday, October 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Finance minister thanks ADB’s $500mn loan to Pakistan

Finance minister thanks ADB’s $500mn loan to Pakistan
Web Desk
1:47 PM | October 26, 2024
National

Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, has expressed gratitude to Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa for approving a $500 million loan dedicated to climate protection.

In a meeting held in Washington, the Finance Minister acknowledged ADB’s ongoing support for Pakistan’s development goals and appreciated the recent approval of the policy-based loan aimed at strengthening the country’s climate resilience and disaster preparedness.

During the discussion, both officials emphasized enhancing Pakistan’s revenue generation, advancing regional cooperation, and ensuring timely completion of the ADB’s Islamabad office. The Finance Minister also expressed optimism for the early finalization of ADB’s country partnership framework with Pakistan.

Additionally, the ADB Board is set to review Pakistan’s request for a new loan at its upcoming meeting on October 29.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1729919132.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024