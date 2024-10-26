Finance minister thanks ADB’s $500mn loan to Pakistan

Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, has expressed gratitude to Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa for approving a $500 million loan dedicated to climate protection.

In a meeting held in Washington, the Finance Minister acknowledged ADB’s ongoing support for Pakistan’s development goals and appreciated the recent approval of the policy-based loan aimed at strengthening the country’s climate resilience and disaster preparedness.

During the discussion, both officials emphasized enhancing Pakistan’s revenue generation, advancing regional cooperation, and ensuring timely completion of the ADB’s Islamabad office. The Finance Minister also expressed optimism for the early finalization of ADB’s country partnership framework with Pakistan.

Additionally, the ADB Board is set to review Pakistan’s request for a new loan at its upcoming meeting on October 29.