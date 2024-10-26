Gandapur praises nurses’ training at KMU

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, congratulated the in-service nurses completing their training at Khyber Medical University (KMU), stating that the medical profession is both sacred and essential as it serves humanity in distress, with nurses playing a crucial role in this endeavor.

“We are pleased that we are progressing in a direction we should have pursued earlier,” the Chief Minister remarked. He commended the collaboration between Khyber Medical University and the University of Chester in the UK for providing advanced training to nurses aimed at improving service delivery. He expressed hope that this partnership would be a vital step in equipping nurses with modern skills.

The Chief Minister participated as the chief guest at a ceremony held at Khyber Medical University on Friday, where he distributed certificates among 72 newly trained in-service nurses. Members of the provincial cabinet, including Meena Khan Afridi, Syed Fakhar Jahan, Ehtisham Ali, health department officials, and the Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University, were also in attendance.

In his address, Ali Amin Gandapur mentioned that in the first phase, 503 nurses are receiving advanced training, with plans to include nurses from the private sector in the next phase. He stated that the purpose of providing modern training to in-service nurses is to enhance their professional competence so they can effectively apply their updated skills in public service.

The Chief Minister emphasized that individuals in the medical field should perform their duties with dedication and a spirit of service, assuring that fairness and merit would be upheld in their duty rosters and that no recommendations would be accepted in this regard.

Gandapur further stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not lacking in talent, and providing opportunities to refine this talent is among the government’s priorities. He maintained that the government is working to create opportunities for youth in all sectors and highlighted the importance of increasing one’s income as essential for self-reliance, which he described as key to real independence.

The provincial government is investing significantly in sectors with growth potential, aiming to utilize available opportunities both domestically and internationally. He added that healthcare remains one of the top priorities of the current provincial government, with the health sector budget increased by 13% for this fiscal year. Efforts are also underway to strengthen basic healthcare units to ensure improved healthcare services at the local level. He emphasized the need for all sectors and communities to work together as a team to bring about positive change and improvement.