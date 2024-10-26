IMC takes part in PAPS 2024

LAHORE - Indus Motor Company (IMC) has exhibited its first-ever Make in Pakistan Hybrid Electric Vehicle at Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS) that is being held in Lahore from October 25-27. The event was attended by IMC’s Senior Director Manufacturing Makoto Kubota and Director Manufacturing Wali Muhammad Khan.

With their continued focus of “Make in Pakistan,” IMC showcases its rigorous commitment to local manufacturing, sustainability, and innovation. Over the last more than 30 years, IMC has invested toward its localization efforts, enhancing the production of high-quality vehicles, while creating jobs and promoting local industry growth.

In the light of this significant investment, IMC requests the government to provide the local auto industry with sustainable policies that will foster long-term growth. By implementing policies favoring increased localization and manufacturing, Pakistan can further strengthen its automotive industry. IMC also emphasizes the need for continued long-term policies for Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Battery powered Hybrid Electric Vehicles (BHEVs), as per AIDEP 21-26. IMC has expanded its footprint beyond Pakistan, recently initiating export of vehicles to Oceanian countries, raw material exports to Egypt, and even providing human resources expertise to Japan.

The local auto industry considers the influx of used car imports as being unfavorable. Industry urges the government to devise policies that prevent the excessive, illegal import of used cars, which can undermine local production, hurt job creation, and negatively impact the national economy. The Pakistan Auto Parts Show (PAPS) is the premier automotive event in Pakistan, bringing together original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), policy makers, govt stakeholders, and the public.