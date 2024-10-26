Saturday, October 26, 2024
Court to indict Imran Khan, Bushra on Oct 29 in New Toshakhana case

Web Desk
12:40 PM | October 26, 2024
The special court postponed the indictment proceedings against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former First Lady Bushra Bibi in the New Toshakhana reference on Saturday, as presiding judge Justice Shahrukh Arjumand was on leave.

The couple is now scheduled for indictment on October 29.

Notably, the indictment had been previously delayed in the same case just days ago.

It is also important to mention that the last hearing took place at the Judicial Complex in Islamabad instead of Adiala Jail, due to heightened security concerns.

