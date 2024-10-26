Iranian Consul General meets Sindh officials to finalise prisoners transfer

KARACHI - A meeting was held Friday at the Sindh Home Department office in a significant step towards reinforcing Pakistan-Iran relations, where the Iranian Consul General, along with his team, discussed and finalized all necessary steps and procedures for transferring convicted prisoners between Sindh and Iran. This special session was led by Additional Chief Secretary Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Pakistan’s behalf and Iran’s Consul General in Karachi, Hassan Nourian, representing Iran. The meeting followed a recent conversation between the Iranian Consul General and the Sindh Chief Minister. Additional Chief Secretary Memon expressed satisfaction, noting that the bilateral agreement on prisoner transfers had been successfully concluded. He assured that necessary implementation steps would be taken promptly to facilitate the transfer of convicted individuals currently serving sentences in Sindh prisons. The meeting emphasized that the procedures for transferring sentenced prisoners from Sindh to Iran would adhere to the terms set out in the Pakistan-Iran bilateral agreement. Key officials, including the Prosecutor General and the Inspector General of Prisons, were also in attendance, stressing the commitment to effective cooperation in the transfer process.