Israel announces start of attacks against ‘military targets’ in Iran

Anadolu
9:54 AM | October 26, 2024
International

Israel announced early Saturday that its military conducted "precise strikes" against “military targets” in Iran, as explosions were heard in Tehran.

"Right now, the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran," Israeli army spokesman Rear Adm. Danial Hagari said in a statement.

Israeli army radio said dozens of Israeli aircraft are launching attacks against Tehran, Meshed and a power station in Karaj.

Simultaneously, the Iranian semi-official Fars News Agency reported that explosions were heard in the Iranian capital.

Syrian news agency Sana said explosions were also heard in the capital, Damascus.

There has been no further information disclosed.

