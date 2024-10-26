ITP issue alternative routes amid security measures in ICT

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Friday implemented a route plan in light of the current law and order situation, restricting access to Jinnah Avenue via Express Chowk from China Chowk. A public relations officer told APP that, Embassy Road from the intersection with Fazl-e-Haq Road towards Ayub Chowk is also closed, as well as Embassy Road from the intersection with Nazim-ud-Din Road towards Suharwardy Road. Citizens are advised to use alternative routes including Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Luqman Hakeem Road, and the Polyclinic Underpass to avoid any travel inconvenience.

Islamabad Traffic Police stated that officers are present on the roads to assist citizens and ensure a smooth traffic flow. He said citizens should stay updated on the latest traffic situation by tuning in to Islamabad Police’s Radio FM 92.4 or contacting the helpline at Pukar 15.