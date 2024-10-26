Journalistic services of martyred Shahid Soomro will always be remembered: Speakers

KANDH KOT - The contribution of prominent journalist Shahid Soomro to journalism and literature was remembered on his 22th death anniversary held at Kandhkot Press Club (KPC) here on Friday. Hundreds of people from all walks of life including family members, close friends, intellectuals, teachers, bureaucrats, and students from various shcools and colleges, number of political and social figures, advocates, notables of city, local citizens and journalists from different parts of the Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan attended the condolence reference. The participants offered Qur’an khuwani and Qu’l Sharif (fateha) for the departed soul. Speaking on occasion, the renowned and senior journalists from KPC including President Press Club Pir bux Bangwar, General secretary Raja Gopi chand, Masood Aalam soomro, Baqa Mohammad bangwar, Zaheer Malik, Abdul Aziz Soomro, Hafeez Malik, Naseer Ahmed, Ali sher Malik and others while paying homage to martyr (Shaheed) Shahid soomro they said that he was a brave son of the soil, there is a lot which the young budding journalists can emulate from his life and works. His voice may have been silenced but his writings will continue to guide the steps of new journalists. Further paying rich tribute to him they said that he was also a role model for new generation in journalism especially those associated to sindhi literature hence he highlighted the various issues of public interest and performed his professional duty with great devotion. Since from beginning Shahid served as a social activist and remained part of various Sindhi and Urdu magzines and newspapers without stint. Hence Shahid soomro was assassinated in 2002 in the line of duty. His assassination had become one of the most high profile case in the country. His ill- timed death was a big blow in journalism.

He was dedicated a fearless journalism as he would always be remembered for his service. However other speakers highlighted the great value and unforgettable journalistic services of the martyr Shahid Soomro and said that the journalistic services of the Shahid Soomro will always be remembered.