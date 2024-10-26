Justice Yahya Afridi set to take oath as new CJP today

Justice Yahya Afridi is set to be sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Pakistan today at a ceremony scheduled for 11 am at the Aiwan-i-Sadr. President Asif Ali Zardari will administer the oath to the incoming chief justice.

The event will be attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, chiefs of the armed services, federal ministers, and other distinguished guests. Security arrangements for the ceremony have been heightened to ensure a smooth proceeding.

Justice Yahya Afridi’s appointment follows a nomination process led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who forwarded the names of the three most senior judges of the Supreme Court to a parliamentary committee, in accordance with the 26th Constitutional Amendment. This recommendation facilitated Justice Afridi’s selection as Chief Justice.

In a full court reference held on Friday, the judiciary gathered to honor and pay tribute to the outgoing Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.