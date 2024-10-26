Karachi University announces results of B.Com Regular, External Part-I, II

KARACHI - The University of Karachi on Friday declared the results of B.Com Regular and External Part-I and II of Annual Examinations 2023.

According to the gazette issued, 734 candidates were registered of which 697 students appeared in the papers of BCom Regular Part-I and 340 candidates cleared their exams. The overall pass percentage was 48.78 percent.

It also shows that 3633 candidates were registered and 3429 students appeared in the exams of BCom Regular Part-II and 59 candidates passed the papers with first division, 1488 students with second division, and three candidates managed to clear the exams with third division. The overall pass percentage was 45.20 percent. Meanwhile, the gazette shows that 289 candidates were registered of which 261 students in BCom External Part-I papers and 111 candidates were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 42.53 percent.

It further shows that 1145 candidates were registered and 1038 students appeared in BCom External Part-II exams of which 21 candidates cleared the papers with first division, 359 students with second division and one candidate with third division. The overall pass percentage was 36.71 percent.

Sindh University extends admissions deadline to Nov 4, 2024

The University of Sindh has announced an extension in the admission deadline for the academic year 2025.

The new deadline, set for November 4, 2024, applies to programs including BS third year, LLM (Evening), MBA (Honors and Evening), B.Ed Secondary (1.5 and 2.5 years), Oriental Teacher Certificate and Postgraduate Diplomas of Childhood Education.

In an official statement, the Director of Admissions Prof. Dr. Ayaz Kerio explained that the decision to extend the deadline was made in response to numerous requests from prospective candidates. Applicants can now register online on the university’s website until November 4. They are reminded to submit the admission processing fee by generating a challan through the online system and paying it at the designated bank. He stated that applications without the fee payment will not be processed.