Saturday, October 26, 2024
KU declares results of MBBS supple exams

Our Staff Reporter
October 26, 2024
KARACHI  -  The University of Karachi Friday announced the MBBS First Professional, Second Professional, and Third Professional, Supplementary Examination 2024 results. The gazette shows that 15 candidates registered and appeared in the First Professional supplement exams, and all of them cleared their papers. The overall pass percentage was 100 percent. It also shows that 12 students were registered and appeared in Second Professional supplement papers and all passed their exams. The overall pass percentage was 100 percent. The gazette shows that 27 candidates registered and appeared in the Third Professional supplement exams and all cleared their papers.

