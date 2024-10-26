Lebanese state media says 3 journalists killed in Israeli strike

Beirut, Lebanon - Lebanese state media said Friday that separate Israeli air strikes killed three journalists in eastern Lebanon and flattened buildings in southern suburbs of Beirut. “Our correspondent in Zahle reported the death of three journalists in an Israeli raid on Hasbaya,” Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) said, adding that Israeli military planes struck at 3:30 am (0030 GMT) near the Syrian border. Local media reported that the air raid hit a hotel in Hasbaya, around 50 kilometres south of the Lebanese capital. Separately, in Beirut’s southern Choueifat Al-Amrousieh area, Israeli warplanes “destroyed two buildings and ignited a large fire, and black smoke covered the area,” according to NNA. “The raid that targeted the Saint Therese area also caused the collapse of two buildings near the Constitutional Council.”s