Leonardo DiCaprio endorses Harris for US president

Leonardo DiCaprio on Friday endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

"Climate change is killing the earth and ruining our economy, we need a bold step forward to save our economy, our planet and ourselves," the Oscar-winning actor and outspoken climate change activists said in a video on Instagram.

"That’s why I’m voting for Kamala Harris," he added.

DiCaprio discussed the damage of recent hurricanes Helene and Milton, which he called "unnatural disasters caused by climate change."

Praising Harris' targets to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and helping to build a green economy, DiCaprio said Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump "continues to deny the facts."

"He continues to deny the science. He withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accords and rolled back critical environmental protections," he said.