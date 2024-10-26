Mohammad Rizwan appointed captain of Pakistan's T20 and ODI teams

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has been appointed as the captain of the national team for the T20 and ODI formats. The decision was made following a meeting between Rizwan and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Sources indicate that the head coach, Grant Bradburn, proposed Rizwan for the captaincy, and the selectors supported this recommendation. Additionally, it is suggested that Salman Ali Agha will be appointed as the vice-captain.

Naqvi expressed confidence in the decision, stating that the inclusion of new players has resulted in positive outcomes for the team. The PCB selectors have finalized the white-ball squad for the upcoming tour of Australia, considering the performances of players in the Champions ODI Cup.

The decision to appoint Rizwan is seen as a step towards strengthening the team's leadership as they prepare for future challenges in international cricket.