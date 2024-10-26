Saturday, October 26, 2024
Muzamil, Shoaib storm into Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis final

Muzamil, Shoaib storm into Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis final
Our Staff Reporter
October 26, 2024
LAHORE  -  Muzamil Murtaza will take on Muhammad Shoaib in the men’s singles final of the Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2024here at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy in Nishtar Park. Muzamil Murtaza overpowered Barkat Ullah in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, while Muhammad Shoaib battled past Muhammad Abid with a hard-fought 7-6, 6-3 victory, setting up aclash for the title.In the men’s doubles semifinal, Muhammad Shoaib teamed up with Aqeel Khan to defeat Muzamil Murtaza and Muhammad Abid in a competitive 6-4, 7-5 match. They will face Heera Ashiq and Abdullah Adnan, who emerged victorious over Semi Zeb Khan and Shehzad Khan in a thrilling three-setter, clinching the match 6-3, 6-7, 10-6.

In the boys U-18 semifinals, Wapda’sAbubakar Talha staged a comeback to defeat MHamza Asim 6-7, 6-4, 6-3, while Hamza Roman ousted M Salaar in three sets, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, to secure his place in the final.The boys U-12 semifinal saw Shayan Afridi edge out Muhammad Junaid 4-2, 2-4, 4-2, while Rashid Ali Bachani cruised past Muhammad Ali with a commanding 4-0, 4-1. In the boys/girls U-12 doubles, M Muaz and M Ayan defeated Mustafa Uzair Rana and Hajra Rana 4-0, 4-1.

Dilution of the Judiciary

In the U-10 Punjab ranking quarterfinals, M Ibraheem Hussain Gill bested Omer Zama 6-2, Daniyal Abdullah defeated Eman Shahbaz 6-3, and M Arsh Imran emerged victorious over Daniyal Afzal Malik 6-1.

The tournament finals will be held on Saturday (October 25, 2024), culminating in a prize distribution ceremony, where Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab, and Bilal Yasin, Minister for Housing, Urban Development, and Public Health Engineering, will grace the occasion as chief guests.

Our Staff Reporter

