NA extends support to Kashmiris for self-will right

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly in Friday’ sitting approved a resolution reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Kashmiris in their struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination. Strongly condemning the prolonged detention of thousands of political activists and the banning of several Kashmiri political parties, the lawmakers unanimously passed the resolution moved by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam. This resolution was presented on the 77th anniversary of the Indian forces invasion of Kashmir on 27th October 1947 expressing solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on “Black Day.”

It says, “Lasting peace and stability in South Asia are contingent upon the final resolution of the Kashmir dispute, in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people”. The MPs reiterated its rejection of India’s continued efforts to change the internationally recognized disputed status of India’s illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, its demographic structure, and its political landscape. In the resolution, the MNAs from both sides also observed that farcical elections in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir cannot be a substitute for the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people. The resolution demanded India to improve human rights situation in IIOJK, release all political prisoners, lift a ban on political parties, revoke draconian laws and implement UN Security Council’s resolutions on Kashmir.