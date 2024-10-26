Saturday, October 26, 2024
NAB hosts educational visit of delegation comprising students of college

Our Staff Reporter
October 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE:  -  National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore hosted another educational visit of the delegation comprising students and faculty members from Government Dial Singh Graduate College, Lahore. The visit aimed to promote NAB’s soft image and to bridge the cavity between general public and national institution.

The delegation received comprehensive briefings on NAB’s mandate, initiatives, Awareness and Prevention Wing’s efforts to protect society from detrimental effects of corruption and ill-doings. They also toured NAB Lahore’s various departments including investigation cells. During the visit, students praised the informative session, expressing gratitude for clarifying misconceptions about NAB. T

hey suggested portraying investigation officers as heroes in society. The students also appreciated NAB’s “Stop Corruption” mission and emphasized promoting it within society, at greater level. They found NAB’s environment distinct from other government Institutions and vehemently acknowledged the Awareness and Prevention Wing’s efforts.

The Director NAB presented shields to the delegation’s lead faculty members and certificates to all students. The visit concluded with a group photo session.

