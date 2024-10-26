Nepra allows KE to collect additional Rs3.03 per unit from consumers in Dec bills

ISLAMABAD - Karachiites will face another electric shock as NEPRA has allowed K-Electric to collect additional Rs3.0362 per unit from consumers in their December bills on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for July 2024. The decision came after NEPRA reviewed KE’s fuel cost data for July 2024, following its provisional assessment of the company’s power generation and purchases. The increase is expected to have a financial impact of Rs 6.105 billion on the KE’s consumers.

According to NEPRA’s official decision, the total cost of KE’s own generation in July 2024 amounted to Rs28.449 billion, while power purchases from external sources cost Rs9.818 billion, resulting in a combined fuel cost of Rs38.267 billion. This marked a significant increase from March 2023, the reference period, where the total fuel cost stood at Rs23.638 billion.

The data also shows that KE sent out 1,076 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity in July 2024, compared to 520GWh in March 2023, further highlighting the discrepancy in fuel costs. The FCA breakdown reveals that KE’s own generation cost Rs14.15 per unit, while power purchased from external sources was billed at Rs4.88 per unit, resulting in a total fuel cost component of Rs19.03 per unit for July 2024. K-Electric’s total generation capacity stands at 3,555 MW, including IPPs, with a supply of 2,702 MW in July 2024.

As KE’s fuel sources fluctuate each month, factors such as plant efficiency, load demand, ambient conditions, and start-up frequency contribute to variations in fuel consumption. Additionally, KE is engaged in a longstanding dispute with Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) over decade-old dues, which KE attributes to government delays. While mediation continues, KE remains current on its gas payments. The hike will apply to all consumer categories except for lifeline, prepaid, and electric vehicle charging station users. NEPRA based the calculation on an interim tariff set in March 2023, reflecting higher generation costs for K-Electric in July.