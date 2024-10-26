New Judiciary

The Supreme Court’s farewell to the outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faiz Isa, was both a tribute to his contributions and a symbolic moment marking the transition from the previous judiciary to a new era shaped by the recent constitutional amendments. The mood in the court reflected this shift, with an atmosphere of introspection and thoughtful discussion about the role and responsibilities of a judge in a democratic society. While customary tributes were extended to the outgoing Chief Justice and the functioning of the court, focus soon turned to the remarks of the incoming Chief Justice, Justice Yahya Afridi, and the vision he outlined for his tenure.

In his comprehensive address, Justice Afridi emphasised the need for internal reform within the judiciary. His primary objective appears to be improving the efficiency of the judicial system, particularly in remote districts that often lack the resources and support available in provincial capitals. His plans also include increasing accessibility for women, children, and disabled individuals, while enhancing the justice delivery process through alternative dispute resolution, automation, and human resource development.

Notably, Justice Afridi’s agenda does not include mention of judicial activism or involvement in the country’s political and legal landscape. This reflects a shift in the judiciary’s focus, suggesting a recognition of the need to address its own backlog and delay issues before taking on broader societal challenges. Justice Afridi’s speech was widely appreciated, as it signals a judiciary turning its attention inward to address its systemic issues.

This approach underscores that the evolution of the judiciary is not only a matter of new regulations but also of philosophical change. It is hoped that Justice Afridi will set a high standard for future judges to follow.