Newage, FG/Din Polo secure spots in Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink final

LAHORE - Newage Cables and FG/Din Polo won their semifinal matches, advancing to the main final, while Total Nutrition and Diamond Paints qualified for the subsidiary final in the Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink event.

A large crowd of spectators and families gathered on Friday to witness the matches. In the first semifinal, Newage Cables edged out Master Paints/Sheikhoo Steel in a thrilling 6-5 victory to reach the final. Raja Samiullah hammered four goals for Newage Cables, with Alman Jalil Azam and Jade Wheeler adding one goal each. For Master Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, Raja Temur Nadeem and Sufi Muhammad Haroon each scored two goals, while Osman Aziz Anwar contributed one.

The second semifinal sawFG/Din Polo triumph over Guard Group/Zacky Farms with a 12-7½ score. Raja Mikael Sami fired in fabulous five goals, Sheikh Muhammad Rafae struck a quartet while Mian Abbas Mukhtar added two for FG/Din Polo. Shah Qubilai thrashed in three goals for Guard Group/Zacky Farms, while Taimur Ali Malik and Ahmed Bilal Riaz each scored once.

Earlier, Total Nutrition defeated Security 2000 in a well-contested match, winning 8-4. Saqib Khakwani did the magic with mallet and polo pony, scoring five goals while Eesha Hayeslammed intwo, and Usman Haye added one for Total Nutrition. All four goals for Security 2000 were converted by Muhammad Ali.

In the day’s final match, Diamond Paints narrowly defeated Lahore Smart City with a score of 7-6. For Diamond Paints, Jalal Arsalan and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed played extremely well, contributing three goals each, and Natascha added one. For Lahore Smart City, Agha Musa Ali Khan hammered three goals, Bilal Haye two, and Sufi Farooq one.