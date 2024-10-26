Nobody can weaken Pakistan through terror: Kundi

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said yesterday that nobody can weaken Pakistan through terrorism.

The Governor visited the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Islamabad and attended a special ceremony by Turkish Aerospace at the National Science and Technology Park.

On this occasion, he offered prayers for those martyred in the terrorist attack in Turkey on October 23 and expressed his condolences to their families.

Speaking at the event and later interacting with the journalists, the Governor highlighted the strong and long-standing relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

He said; “The relationship between Pakistan and Turkey has spanned generations, and we take pride in our friendship with Turkey.”

Expressing regret over the recent incidents of terrorism in Turkey, he mentioned that Pakistan has also faced similar challenges and that the nation has made great sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Governor Kundi emphasized that Pakistan and Turkey are committed to combating terrorism together. “Pakistan and Turkey have supported each other in every difficult time, and we stand united in eradicating terrorism.”

He reiterated the determination to thwart the conspiracies of anti-state elements and stated that no one can weaken Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan should maintain good relations with neighboring countries and work together to strengthen the nation.

He added that Turkey has always stood by Pakistan during difficult times, and Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with its Turkish brothers.

The Governor expressed concern about the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Parachinar, stating, “The situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and especially Parachinar is alarming, and we need to unite to resolve these issues.”

He condemned the incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and stressed the need for joint efforts by the government and the public to improve the situation.

He contended that the unity of Pakistan and Turkey is essential for establishing peace.

Referring to the deep friendship and shared challenges between the two countries, he expressed hope that together, Pakistan and Turkey will firmly confront terrorism and pave the way for a peaceful and prosperous future.