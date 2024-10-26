Saturday, October 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Nobody can weaken Pakistan through terror: Kundi

Says Pakistan, Turkey united against terrorism

Our Staff Reporter
October 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said yesterday that nobody can weaken Pakistan through terrorism.

The Governor visited the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Islamabad and attended a special ceremony by Turkish Aerospace at the National Science and Technology Park. 

On this occasion, he offered prayers for those martyred in the terrorist attack in Turkey on October 23 and expressed his condolences to their families.

Speaking at the event and later interacting with the journalists, the Governor highlighted the strong and long-standing relations between Pakistan and Turkey. 

He said; “The relationship between Pakistan and Turkey has spanned generations, and we take pride in our friendship with Turkey.” 

Expressing regret over the recent incidents of terrorism in Turkey, he mentioned that Pakistan has also faced similar challenges and that the nation has made great sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Pak-China coop underpinned by SCO agricultural base

Governor Kundi emphasized that Pakistan and Turkey are committed to combating terrorism together. “Pakistan and Turkey have supported each other in every difficult time, and we stand united in eradicating terrorism.” 

He reiterated the determination to thwart the conspiracies of anti-state elements and stated that no one can weaken Pakistan. 

He said that Pakistan should maintain good relations with neighboring countries and work together to strengthen the nation.

He added that Turkey has always stood by Pakistan during difficult times, and Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with its Turkish brothers. 

The Governor expressed concern about the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Parachinar, stating, “The situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and especially Parachinar is alarming, and we need to unite to resolve these issues.”

AJK President calls for more vibrant role of overseas Kashmiris in exposing Indian atrocities in IIOJK

He condemned the incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and stressed the need for joint efforts by the government and the public to improve the situation. 

He contended that the unity of Pakistan and Turkey is essential for establishing peace. 

Referring to the deep friendship and shared challenges between the two countries, he expressed hope that together, Pakistan and Turkey will firmly confront terrorism and pave the way for a peaceful and prosperous future.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1729919132.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024