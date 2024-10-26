Officials found negligent in removing encroachments will be held accountable: Commissioner

KARACHI - A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi at Deputy Commissioner Korangi’s office. The meeting reviewed the efforts being made to control the government fixed prices of essential commodities, removal of encroachments and illegal parking from the roads creating bottlenecks to the vehicular traffic, and to resolve other civic issues. Deputy Commissioner Korangi, Masood Bhutto, and all assistant commissioners of the district attended the meeting while deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners from other districts joined the meeting via video link. It was also decided that officials found negligent in removing encroachments would be held accountable. The Commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to make the anti-encroachment campaign effective. All assistant commissioners briefed the meeting on measures taken to resolve civic issues in their areas. They also shared details of their visits to schools, health units, and development projects. The meeting decided that assistant commissioners would prepare comprehensive reports on resolving issues in schools and health units. In the light of their findings proposals for improving educational and health facilities would be prepared to send to the education and health departments. The meeting discussed in detail the issues of encroachment taking notice of re-emerging of encroachments and failure elimination of encroachments permanently. Various measures were decided to make the campaign against soft encroachments on roads and footpaths effective. It was also decided in the meeting that the responsibility for preventing re-encroachment would be assigned to relevant departments’ field staff.