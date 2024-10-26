Opening of antiquities section at Badshahi Masjid ordered

LAHORE - Senior Member of the Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed has ordered for immediate opening of the antiquities section at Lahore’s historic Badshahi Masjid to the public, ensuring greater access for both local and international visitors to Pakistan’s national, historical and Islamic heritage.

During an inspection of Badshahi Masjid and Iqbal’s Mausoleum, the SMBR emphasised the importance of enhancing public facilities and preserving the sites’ architectural charm. He was accompanied by Secretary of Auqaf, Tahir Ali Bukhari, Administrator of Badshahi Mosque, Mr. Muhammad Ali, and Director of Conservation and Planning, Mr. Najm-ul-Saqib.

Nabeel Javed ordered the replacement of worn-out tiles at Iqbal’s Mausoleum, noting that previous tiles were imported from India and similar replacements may be sourced internationally if not available locally. Additionally, he mandated the installation of a modern sound system within seven days to facilitate continuous Quranic recitation at the mausoleum. Further directives included the waterproofing of Badshahi Mosque’s building, improvements to drainage, electrical systems and lighting of the minarets. A “camping wall” is also to be constructed to prevent water ingress, and pointing repairs would be carried out on the rooms surrounding the mosque.

The Punjab government had allocated Rs. 350 million for these renovation and conservation projects to uphold the historic allure of these iconic structures.