Pak-China coop underpinned by SCO agricultural base

ISLAMABAD - China-Pakistan cooperation has underpinned by SCO Agricultural Base as both the states are aggressively put on track agro-based economic sustainability, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

The Pakistani products are well received by Chinese consumers at the SCO Demonstration Base for Agricultural Technology Exchange and Training in Yangling, China’s agri-science-city, according to Chen Qihui, Deputy Chief, Exhibition Bureau, Yangling Agricultural Hi-tech Industrial Demonstration Zone.

“Pakistani rice, pine nuts and tea are especially popular here, and we are looking forward to seeing more high-quality Pakistani products gain presence in the Chinese market through us,” he added.

Imported from the comprehensive bonded zone, the Pakistani products displayed in the exhibition hall are already being sold in big local supermarkets as well as on e-commerce platforms.

This is only a microcosm of China-Pakistan agricultural cooperation in SCO Agricultural Base.

Since 2019, the year that the Base was initiated, various achievements have been accomplished between the two countries, including joint scientific research, agricultural education and training, technology demonstration and import and export trade.

“Here we have observed the marvellous work being done in research particularly with regard to the arid zones. In Pakistan we have a big area which is considered to be an arid area or drought area.

Up till now, over 120 Pakistani officials, experts, enterprise leaders and farm owners have participated in agricultural technology training in Yangling.

At present, there’re 142 Pakistani students studying at Northwest A&F University, which is closely cooperating with renowned Pakistani universities and institutions including Quaid-i-Azam University, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, University of Sindh, University of Lahore, etc. in nanobiotechnology and earthworm biotechnology research under the Silk Road Agricultural Education and Research Innovation Alliance.

“I must say that what China is doing for SCO countries is amazing because it is providing them the base, the research centres, political guidance, economic guidance, capital, etc. Pakistan being a member of SCO will be one of the top beneficiaries of the great work that China is doing,” said Qamar Bashir, former Press Secretary to the Pakistan President.