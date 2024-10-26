Pak team to visit US for Dr Aafia’s release

ISLAMABAD - The Additional Attorney General (AAG) Friday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the government has decided to send a delegation to the US for release of Siddiqui currently confined in an American prison.

The AAG apprised this before a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan during the hearing of the constitutional petition of Dr Fowzia Siddiqui who moved the court through her lawyer Imran Shafiq Advocate. He stated that the delegation would include former and current parliamentarians, senators, retired or active military officials, doctors, and Fauzia Siddiqui. A representative from the Foreign Ministry informed the court that the ministry has shared a proposal for a Prisoner Transfer Agreement (PTA) with the US.

During the hearing, Zainab Janjua Advocate stated that Dr. Fowzia also requested a medical check-up for Aafia Siddiqui, while the government’s lawyer informed that the Prime Minister has approved sending the delegation to the US. Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq asked that what the Foreign Ministry could do and when a response regarding the PTA would come. The Foreign Ministry representative stated that a response might be received soon.