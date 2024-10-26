Pakistan Army clinch KPT 7th National Men’s Softball C’shiptitle

LAHORE - Pakistan Army clinched the title at the KPT 7th National Men’s Softball Championship by defeating Pakistan WAPDA 12-3 in the final at the KPT Football Ground, Karachi. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa triumphed over Balochistanby 16-1, claiming the bronze medal in the tournament.In the final, Pakistan Army scored 12 runs in seven innings. Wasim hit a home run, while Nazir Ahmed and Aftab Alam contributed with three runs each. In response, Pakistan WAPDA managed to score only 3 runs in their seven innings. The closing ceremony featured Brig Tariq Bashir, General Manager of KPT, as the chief guest, who distributed trophies, shields, and certificates to players and officials alongside President of Softball Federation, Asif Azeem, Chairman of Organizing Committee Professor Dr Farhan Eesa, Chairperson Yasmeen Haider, and Vice President Shahid Khan Shinwari. On this occasion, Maj (Retd) Mahmood Riaz, Sports Manager of KPT, Wasim Hashmi, Aisha Lena, Zeeshan Merchant, and others were also present. Brig Tariq Bashir praised all participating teams for their exemplary discipline, congratulating all players and officials. He noted that the championship not only provided players with ample opportunities to showcase their skills but also fostered mutual harmony, brotherhood, and affection among them. President Asif Azeem and his team were commended for their tireless efforts in making the championship successful while the KPT managementassured of full support in providingcontinuous support to the Softball Federation of Pakistan. Dr. Farhan Eesa expressed appreciation for the active participation of the teams, indicating that the championship would serve as a platform for preparing the national team for international events. He expressed confidence that the standout performers in the event could become part of Pakistan’s national softball team in the future.

Chairperson Yasmeen Haider emphasized that no sport can flourish without sponsorship, extending gratitude to KPT, the Sports Department of the Government of Sindh, EFU Insurance, Dr Eesa Lab, Organic Meat Company, and Comeback Sports for their significant support in successfully organizing the event.