Pakistan Auto Show kicks-off at Expo Centre

Lahore - The Pakistan Auto Show, organized by the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM)kicked off at Lahore Expo Center.

The mega show witnessed a strong show of support from government and industry leaders, including State Minister for Finance Ali Pervez Malik and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mian Abuzar Shad. The highly anticipated event drew a significant turnout of local and international visitors, spotlighting Pakistan’s automotive sector as a key player in advancing technological innovation and economic growth.

The event’s opening at the Expo Centre in Lahore was marked by a distinguished gathering including Chairman PAAPAM Usman Aslam Malik, Chief Organizer of Paapam Symposium (being held on October 26 from 2 to 5 pm) Engr. Iftikhar Ahmad, LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, former LCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar, Muhammad Ali Mian and LCCI Executive Committee Members.

In his remarks, State Minister for Finance Ali Pervez Malik highlighted the government’s dedication to strengthening local industries, particularly the automotive sector. He emphasized the sector’s capacity to boost exports, generate employment and attract foreign investment.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad highlighted the automotive sector’s vital role in fostering economic resilience and promoting technological innovation in Pakistan. He said that the Pakistan Auto Show presents a unique opportunity for collaboration, allowing stakeholders to address industry challenges and explore solutions. He said that our automotive industry is integral to Pakistan’s industrial landscape with the potential to drive us toward self-sufficiency. Events like this one unite stakeholders and inspire growth, showcasing our local manufacturing capabilities and facilitating international partnerships. “LCCI is fully committed to advocating for industry-supportive policies that foster innovation and progress”, Mian Abuzar Shad added.

PAAPAM Chairman Usman Aslam Malik praised local manufacturers for consistently meeting global standards, which has positioned Pakistan as a viable player in the international automotive market.