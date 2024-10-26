Pakistan clinches Test series victory against England; players react

Pakistan’s national cricket team celebrated a triumphant return to form, securing a Test series victory against England after a gap of over three years. The team achieved this milestone with a commanding nine-wicket win in the third Test match held in Rawalpindi.

Star batter Babar Azam, along with pacers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, expressed their joy following the victory, particularly after being released from the squad following an innings defeat in the first Test. Babar Azam took to Instagram to commend the team for their "incredible turnaround," highlighting the contributions of spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali. "Phenomenal effort once again to make a grand comeback. Amazing turnaround by Noman and Sajid! Congratulations, Team Pakistan," he posted.

Naseem Shah echoed this sentiment, praising the performance of the spin duo. "Never underestimate Pakistan. We may get down, but we’re never out. Proud to see @noman.ali2015official & @sajidkhan_244 showing their class," he said.

Shaheen Afridi also lauded the efforts of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, calling their performances "pitch-perfect." He commended vice-captain Saud Shakeel for his gutsy century, stating, "What an incredible way to introduce #AqibBall to the world. Pitch-perfect performance from the spin duo Noman and Sajid, and incredible century by Saud Shakeel. Congratulations Pakistan."

The decision to make significant changes after the first Test defeat proved successful, as the spin duo claimed an impressive 39 out of the 40 England wickets that fell in the remaining two Tests. Their strategic bowling and timely contributions helped steer Pakistan to their first home Test series victory since 2021, marking a significant achievement for the team and its supporters.