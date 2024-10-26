Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes on Iran, calls for UN action

Pakistan on Friday condemned Israel’s recent airstrikes on Iran, describing them as a violation of Iran's sovereignty and international law. Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch emphasized that these attacks contravene the UN Charter and destabilize regional peace.

"The Israeli military’s strikes undermine efforts towards regional stability and constitute a dangerous escalation in an already volatile area," Baloch said, holding Israel fully accountable for the escalation and further conflict expansion. She urged the UN Security Council to intervene to halt Israel's actions and uphold global peace.

The Foreign Office also appealed to the international community to support efforts to restore peace in the region.

Meanwhile, Iran’s National Air Defense Headquarters announced that it successfully intercepted attacks targeting military installations in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces in the early hours of Saturday. Although the strikes caused "limited damage," the headquarters stated the attacks were largely repelled, with investigations underway to assess the impact.

Israel confirmed early Saturday that it conducted airstrikes on Iranian military sites, specifically targeting missile manufacturing and storage facilities in response to an October 1 Iranian missile strike. Israel warned Iran of further repercussions if it retaliates.

Iran acknowledged the Israeli attacks but noted only "limited damage" to the targeted locations.