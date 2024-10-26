Pakistan’s Pervaiz Ahmed elected as Asian council member of IGF

LAHORE - Pervaiz Ahmed from Pakistan has been elected as a Council Member representing Asia in the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG). The annual FIG meeting was held in Doha, Qatar, with 500 officials from 157 countries in attendance. The new office-bearers were elected for the next four years during the session. For the position of President, officials from Japan and Russia competed, with Japan’s Morinari Watanabe defeating his Russian opponent by a vote of 104 to 54, securing the presidency of FIG. Additionally, four Vice Presidents and seven Executive Members were chosen, along with 21 Council Members. Pervaiz Ahmed, President of Pakistan Gymnastics Federation, was nominated to represent Asia on the council, alongside four other members from the continent.