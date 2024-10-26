Saturday, October 26, 2024
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Web Desk
5:16 PM | October 26, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the recent act of Israeli aggression against Iran.

In a post on his X handle, he said such actions threaten not only regional peace and stability but also violate principles of sovereignty and international law.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan stands with Iran and its other neighbours in pursuit of peace. He urged all parties to act with restraint to avoid further escalation.

Meanshile, Pakistan's Foreign Office also strongly condemns Israel's strikes against Islamic Republic of Iran in the early hours today.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Israeli military strikes against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran are a grave violation of the UN Charter and the international law.

She said these strikes undermine path to regional peace and stability and also constitute a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region.

She added that Israel bears full responsibility for the current cycle of escalation and expansion of the conflict.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson called on the UN Security council to play its role for the maintenance of international peace and security, and to take immediate steps to bring an end to Israeli recklessness in the region and its criminal behaviour.

She said the international community must also play its role for restoring regional peace and security.

