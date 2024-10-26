Saturday, October 26, 2024
Passenger tests positive for mpox at Karachi airport
Web Desk
11:50 AM | October 26, 2024
Regional, Karachi

A passenger arriving from Sharjah has shown symptoms of monkeypox during a medical screening at the airport, officials reported.

Identified as Javed Ahmed, a resident of Rajanpur, the passenger tested positive for monkeypox symptoms and was immediately transferred to an isolation ward as a precautionary measure. Authorities are treating the case as serious, implementing stringent health and safety protocols to prevent potential spread.

Monkeypox is caused by the Mpox virus, a rare viral disease suspected to be harbored by African rodents and non-human primates. Initial symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes, followed by a rash that typically begins on the face and spreads to other body areas. The rash goes through stages of macules, papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs.

The virus has an incubation period of 7 to 14 days, but it can extend between 5 and 21 days. The illness generally spans 2 to 4 weeks, with most cases resolving on their own.

Web Desk

