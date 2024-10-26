Saturday, October 26, 2024
Past in Perspective

“A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a molder of consensus.” –Martin Luther King Jr.

Past in Perspective
October 26, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

Cyrus the Great, a visionary ruler, founded the Persian Empire in the 6th century BCE, leaving an indelible mark on history. Known for his benevolence, he embraced diversity, allowing conquered nations to retain their customs and religions. Cyrus’s leadership was characterised by strategic brilliance and a commitment to human rights, evident in the famous Cyrus Cylinder—a declaration promoting freedom for diverse communities. His empire, stretching from the Mediterranean to the Indus, fostered cultural exchange and economic prosperity. Regarded as a model ruler, Cyrus’s legacy endures as a symbol of enlightened governance, shaping the Persian Empire into a beacon of tolerance and progress.

