President, PM congratulate Pakistan cricket team on series win against England

Web Desk
2:47 PM | October 26, 2024
President Asif Ali Zardari congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on Saturday for their triumph in the Test series against England, following a decisive victory in the third and final match.

Commending the team’s performance, President Zardari stated, "The national cricket team played exceptionally well against England. I congratulate the entire nation and the team on this series victory." He expressed optimism for future successes, encouraging the team to continue delivering outstanding performances.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended his congratulations to the team, applauding their spirit and unity throughout the series. "The passion and teamwork displayed by the Pakistan cricket team have made the nation proud. We are thrilled with their success," he said, adding his best wishes for their continued success in upcoming matches.

