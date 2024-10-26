PSX gains another 1,047 points

ISLAMABAD - Continuing with positive sentiments, the 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained on bullish trend on fifth consecutive day and crossed another milestone by reaching a historic level of 89,993.97 points on Friday. Overall the index gained 1,047.98 points, showing a positive change of 1.18 percent when compared to last day’s trading of compared to 88,945.99 points. A total of 695,544,676 shares were traded during the day as compared to 757,648,007 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs37.873 billion against Rs36.047 billion on the last trading day. As many as 457 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 181 of them recorded gains and 222 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 54 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Fauji Foods Limited with 57,561,820 shares at Rs10.01 per share, K-Electric Limited with 41,399,129 shares at Rs4.58 per share and Sui South Gas with 38,036,205 shares at Rs11.98 per share. Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs371.44 per share price, closing at Rs7,400.00, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs229.44 rise in its per share price to Rs18,685.00.

Sapphire Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs73.47 per share, closing at Rs1,101.53, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs59.84 decline to close at Rs6,565.12.