Punjab Assembly adopts resolution supporting 26th amendment

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution supporting the 26th constitutional amendment by a majority vote.

Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman moved the resolution stating that the amendment in the constitution is a continuation of the Charter of Democracy. He termed it a triumph for the institutions and a victory for the constitution and the parliament.

Opposition Leader Malik Ahmed Khan Buchar harshly criticized the federal government, alleging that the government had abducted assembly members belonging to the PTI to secure approval for the amendment. The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman criticized the PTI by stating that they were part of the entire process but did not participate in the voting due to their hypocritical behavior.

Also, during the Punjab Assembly session which started with a delay of two hours and 47 minutes, a commotion broke out in the house due to sarcastic remarks by opposition member Nadeem Sadiq Dogar. Malik Waheed exchanged harsh words with the opposition members.

The Opposition staged a walkout from the house in protest against police actions against their lawmakers and party workers. The Minister of Transport Bilal Akbar announced the introduction of environmentally friendly electric buses in Punjab while the treasury member Zulfiqar Ali Shah held the Minister of Transport accountable for accidents on the roads.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman presented ten audit reports including the financial audits for the Danesh Schools and Center of Excellence Punjab North for the fiscal years 2020-21 and 2021-22, which were sent to the relevant committees. The finance minister stated during the post budget general discussion that a total of 1,387.85 billion rupees were spent in the first quarter from July to September, with 124.16 billion rupees allocated for development expenditures. After completing the agenda, Deputy Speaker Zahir Ahmed Chandar adjourned the Assembly session until 11 AM on Monday.