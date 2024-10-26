Saturday, October 26, 2024
Sanaullah dismisses claims of 'deal' in bails granted to Bushra, Imran Khan's sisters

Web Desk
3:51 PM | October 26, 2024
National

Prime Minister’s Adviser for Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has refuted allegations regarding a deal in the bails granted to Bushra Bibi and her sisters, Uzma and Aleema Khan, affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a media briefing on Saturday, Sanaullah stated, “The talk of a deal in the bails granted to Bushra Bibi and the Khan sisters is unfounded.” He emphasized that if a deal had been made, it would have involved his party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He expressed his respect for Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, mentioning, “He is a very honorable person, but unfortunately, he didn’t write that letter yesterday. His pilgrimage to Umrah spoke volumes.”

Sanaullah also addressed Justice Qazi Faez Isa, noting, “He is someone who doesn’t leave questions unanswered, yet he chose not to respond to the letter while departing from the office.”

He remarked that recent amendments have closed the door on divisions and confrontations within the judiciary. He criticized the imposition of PTI’s founder on the country, recalling that former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had attempted to undermine the PML-N government and target Nawaz Sharif, actions that he claimed brought the country to the brink of default.

While acknowledging that Pakistan is not yet fully stable, Rana Sanaullah stated, “We believe the nation has emerged from its crisis. We assert that no conspiracies will arise during the PML-N’s governance.”

