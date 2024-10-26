Saud’s sparkling 134 propels Pakistan to 77-run lead against England

LAHORE - Saud Shakeel’s fourth Test century propelled Pakistan to a commanding 77-run lead over England on the second day of the third Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

By the end of the day, Pakistan had set a challenging target as England finished at 24-3 in just nine overs of their second innings, now trailing by 53 runs after Pakistan’s first-innings total of 344 all out.England’s response faltered early when Noman Ali dismissed both Zak Crawley (2 runs off 12 balls) and Ollie Pope (1 run off 15 balls) late in the day.

Ben Duckett managed to contribute 12 runs off 15 balls, including two boundaries, before falling to Sajid Khan. Joe Root, who ended the day not out on 5 runs, and Harry Brook, with 3 runs to his name, will resume the innings for England on day three.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan resumed from their overnight score of 73 for 3 and added a substantial 271 runs in a total of 96.4 overs. Saud Shakeel’s innings of 134 runs came off 223 balls and featured a critical partnership with Shan Masood, who contributed 26 runs from 70 balls. Their 53-run stand was broken by Shoaib Bashir in the 36th over.

Mohammad Rizwan, batting for 46 balls, scored 25 runs, including a four and a six, before being dismissed leg before wicket by Rehan Ahmed. The match saw a downturn for Pakistan when Rehan struck twice more in the 52nd and 58th overs, sending Salman Ali Agha and Aamir Jamal back to the pavilion as Pakistan slipped to 177 for 7 in the 58th over.

In a remarkable display of resilience, Noman and Saud teamed up for a gritty 88-run eighth-wicket partnership, successfully halting Pakistan’s batting collapse. Saud reached his century in the 79th over, requiring 181 balls to do so. Noman Ali added a valuable 45 runs off 84 balls, hitting two fours and a six, before Shoaib Bashir dismissed him in the 84th over.

Lower-order batsman Sajid Khan then stepped in, smashing four sixes and two fours in a blistering unbeaten 48 runs off just 48 balls, forming a quick 72-run partnership for the tenth wicket with Saud.Rehan Ahmed emerged as England’s standout bowler with figures of 4 for 66, supported by fellow spinner Shoaib Bashir, who took 3 for 129. Gus Atkinson added two wickets to his tally, while Jack Leach contributed one wicket.

Scores in Brief

DAY 2 OF 5: ENGLAND 267 all out in 68.2 overs (Jamie Smith 89, Ben Duckett 52, Gus Atkinson 39, Zak Crawley 29; Sajid Khan 6-128, Noman Ali 3-88, Zahid Mehmood 1-44) AND 24-3 in 9 overs (Ben Duckett 12; Noman Ali 2-9, Sajid Khan 1-14) trail PAKISTAN 344 all out in 96.4 overs (Saud Shakeel 134, Sajid Khan 48 not out, Noman Ali 45, Shan Masood 26; Rehan Ahmed 4-66, Shoaib Bashir 3-129, Gus Atkinson 2-22) by 53 runs.