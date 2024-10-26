Saturday, October 26, 2024
Several flights called off at Karachi Airport

Our Staff Reporter
October 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Several flights from Karachi Airport have been cancelled due to technical and operational reasons. According to flight schedule, AirBlue flight PA-807 from Karachi to Multan has been cancelled while SereneAir flight ER-524 from Karachi to Lahore has also been called off. Moreover, Karachi to Lahore AirSial flight PF-143 has been cancelled and Karachi to Islamabad AirSial flight PF-125 was also suspended. Similarly, PIA flight PK-368 from Karachi to Islamabad has been called off while PIA flight PK-310 from Karachi to Quetta was cancelled and Karachi to Sukkur PIA flight PK-536 was cancelled as well.

