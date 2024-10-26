Shaukat Khanum Laboratory in Lahore achieves CAP accreditation

LAHORE - Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) has announced that its laboratory in Lahore has been accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), the world’s leading organization of board-certified pathologists.

This accreditation culminates over two decades of collaboration between SKMCH&RC and CAP, which began with Proficiency Testing Surveys in 2002. The CAP accreditation program is designed to ensure the highest standards of quality, accuracy, and reliability in laboratory testing. On this occasion, CEO of SKMCH&RC Dr Faisal Sultan said, “This accreditation reaffirms our commitment at Shaukat Khanum to provide safe and quality care to our patients and gives reassurance to our donors and supporters all over the world that the service we provide is of the highest quality in all domains.”

The laboratory is accredited across all disciplines and sub-disciplines of laboratory medicine, including Histopathology and Immunohistochemistry, Cytopathology, Routine and Special Chemistry, Haematology, Flow Cytometry, Microbiology, Molecular Biology, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Histocompatibility, Cytogenetics, Blood Banking, and Point of Care Testing. Dr Sultan further added, “I would like to extend our gratitude to all colleagues in pathology – and beyond – for their hard work and commitment to quality, patient safety and continuous improvement.”