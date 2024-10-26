Sindh High Court orders re-examination of MDCAT 2024

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has set aside the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 and ordered a re-examination within a month. This decision comes after an investigative committee concluded that the test system was compromised.

In its written order, the SHC stated, “The investigative committee admitted that the entire test system is compromised,” emphasizing that the only viable solution is to conduct the test again. Representatives from the Sindh government, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), and Dow University reached a consensus on the need for a re-test.

The court has directed the provincial government, along with the secretaries of health and the board of universities, to organize the re-examination within a month, adhering to the guidelines set by the PMDC. Importantly, the SHC ruled that students who had already paid the test fee would not be charged again for the fresh test.

Additionally, the court instructed the committee investigating the paper leak, along with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), to continue their inquiry and complete it within the same timeframe.

Previously, on September 30, Dow University released statistics indicating that out of 38,041 candidates who participated in the MDCAT, 22,366 students passed, resulting in a pass rate of 58.79%. The test saw 12,572 candidates appearing at the Ojha and NED test centres, with 6,947 qualifying for MBBS and 7,941 for BDS.