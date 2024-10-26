Sri Lanka A thump Pakistan Shaheens, storm into T20 Emerging final

LAHORE - A secured their place in the final of the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup by thrashing Pakistan Shaheens by seven wickets in the first semifinal held at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat on Friday.

Chasing a target of 136, A reached their goal comfortably in just 16.3 overs. Ahan Wickramasinghe led the charge with an impressive unbeaten 52 runs off 46 balls, featuring four fours and a six. Opening batsman Lahiru Udara also made a significant contribution, scoring a brisk 43 off just 20 deliveries, which included two fours and four sixes.

Earlier, Pakistan Shaheens opted to bat first but struggled to build momentum, finishing their innings at 135 for nine in 20 overs. Omair Bin Yousuf was the standout performer for Pakistan, top-scoring with 68 runs off 46 balls, including five fours and four sixes. Other notable contributions came from Haider Ali (14), Mohammad Imran Jnr (13), and Arafat Minhas (10).

For A, Dushan Hemantha was the star with the ball, claiming four wickets for 21 runs in his four overs. Eshan Malinga and Nipun Ransika also shone, each taking two wickets to stifle Pakistan’s batting efforts.

Scores in Brief

A 137-3, 16.3 overs (Ahan Wickramasinghe 52*, Lahiru Udara 43) beat PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 135-9, 20 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 68; Dushan Hemantha 4-21, Nipun Ransika 2-21, Eshan Malinga 2-28) by 7 wickets.