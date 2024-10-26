Subcommittee orders Seed Corporation to enhance production, processing

KARACHI - The Sindh Cabinet’s subcommittee has directed the Sindh Seed Corporation to increase production, improve processing and submit a comprehensive progress report on it. Sindh Minister for Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bux Mehar chaired the meeting whereas Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro & Sindh Minister Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Secretary Agriculture Rafique Ahmed Buriro and others were present in the meeting. The subcommittee emphasized the need for the Sindh Seed Corporation to adopt international standards, ensuring improved seed quality and increased crop yields. The Provincial Minister for Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar stated, “We aim to empower the Sindh Seed Corporation to produce world-class seeds, boosting agricultural productivity and income for farmers and the corporation.” The meeting highlighted key areas for development, including enhancing seed quality, developing new varieties and expanding production to include cotton, rice, wheat and other essential crops. Upgrading processing plants with modern technology and providing high-quality seeds to farmers at affordable rates are also prioritized.

The Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro stressed the importance of modernizing seed processing, while Minister for Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah emphasized educating farmers on advanced agricultural techniques. Secretary Agriculture Rafique Ahmed Buriro and MD Sindh Seed Corporation Mushatq Ahmed Soomro briefed the meeting, highlighting administrative reforms and activating seed processing plants. The Sindh Seed Corporation is poised to provide certified seeds to farmers soon, bolstering agricultural growth and food security in the province.