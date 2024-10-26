Terrorism – A Quagmire for Pakistan

Through your platform, I would like to discuss the recent terrorist attack on Chinese engineers that took place on Sunday night near Karachi airport. This area, which we frequently pass through, is known for its high-profile security and disciplined traffic flow. Yet, this attack raises serious questions about the inefficiency of our security agencies in such a sensitive location.

Pakistan has already faced immense suffering from terrorist activities, with thousands of lives lost. Just as things seemed to improve, another calamity has struck. People are now anxious about the safety of their children and loved ones, as we cannot afford to lose more lives to these heinous acts. In the coming months, Pakistan is set to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting and the Champions Trophy. This attack could jeopardise these events due to security concerns.

The government must urgently revise its security plans for foreign workers in Pakistan to prevent further disruption to the CPEC project, which is already facing numerous challenges from the Baloch militant group. This incident may also tarnish Pakistan’s international image as a safe destination for foreign investment. Recently, Pakistan has been actively promoting foreign investment, with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif visiting Saudi Arabia and Saudi businessmen exploring opportunities here. However, to foster economic growth, the government must find a solution to counter the ongoing terrorist activities in the country.

IQRA KANWAL,

Karachi.