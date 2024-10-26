The Dark Side of Child Begging

Each child begging on our streets is a heartbreaking reminder of our collective moral and social failure to protect the most vulnerable. It signifies our inability to address the deep systemic issues that perpetuate their suffering. These children are deprived of food, shelter, and security, trapped in a country where their safety, dignity, and future are constantly at risk. Increasingly, they are being exploited for financial gain and are becoming prime targets for child sexual abuse—a dark and hidden consequence that should alarm us all.

Imagine the life of a child who spends their days begging for coins and their nights in fear, without the comfort of a safe home or a protective adult. Many are trafficked into begging by criminal networks that view them as mere commodities. Others are pushed onto the streets by circumstances beyond their control—orphans, children from broken homes, or those from families so impoverished that begging appears to be their only option. Every outstretched hand hides a fragile soul vulnerable to exploitation.

A child growing up in this environment is robbed of their innocence, education, and future. Exposure to abuse and neglect leaves deep psychological scars that last a lifetime, often manifesting in mental health struggles, low self-worth, and an inability to break free from the cycle of exploitation. As these children grow older, the lack of intervention today only ensures they remain trapped in a cycle of poverty, crime, and further victimisation.

This issue demands pragmatic and immediate solutions. First, stronger child protection policies that prioritise the rehabilitation and safety of child beggars must be implemented. Government-run shelters should be expanded. Second, there must be a rigorous effort to dismantle the criminal networks profiting from child begging. Law enforcement agencies need to treat this issue with the seriousness it deserves, working alongside child rights organisations to track, investigate, and prosecute those who exploit these children. Prevention programmes addressing the root causes—poverty, lack of education, and social inequality—are also critical in keeping children off the streets in the first place.

Finally, as a society, we must stop turning a blind eye. These children are not invisible, and their suffering should not be acceptable to anyone. Public awareness campaigns that highlight the abuse faced by child beggars can galvanise social action and put pressure on authorities to act. The fate of these children—and the future of our society—depends on our willingness to act now, shielding them from the perils of the streets and the nightmare of exploitation.

MUHAMMAD SHAHJAHAN MEMON,

Islamabad.