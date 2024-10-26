Tomassini makes you crave for more

ISLAMABAD - After spending over two decades in the food industry and attending conferences, workshops, certification courses, and training sessions worldwide, Omer Chaudry has finally made his dream come true. Pasticceria Tommasani Caffetteria is the new kid on the block, recently opened to the public — a realization of his long journey as a barista and food connoisseur.

“I was an avid visitor to a town on the North Sea coast of Italy called Riccione in the Emilia-Romagna region, where I used to visit a pasticceria called Tomassini as a coffee aficionado. I became friends with the owners, the Tomassinis, and proposed franchising their name,” explains the quadragenarian, sharing how the seeds for Tomassini Pasticceria were sown. Within a year, using his persuasive sales skills, he convinced Tomassini family to let their first outlet outside Italy be in Islamabad, Pakistan. It was no small feat; he had to make numerous trips to Riccione to present his idea and business plan to the entire family— grandmother, father, mother, and son, Francesc — as opening in Pakistan was last thing the Tomassinis would have imagined.

Tomassini is located in F-7, Islamabad, and its interior transports you to a Milanese café in Milan, Italy. Big glass windows, a small patio, scalloped tiles, and beige herringbone-patterned flooring define this Italian café cum pasticceria. With a seating capacity for 40 guests, the café operates from 8:00 AM to 11:30 PM. “We start with breakfast, and except for the Desi Omelet, nothing on the menu is Pakistani. Pancakes with Greek salad and feta cheese, scrambled eggs with rustic homemade Italian bread, frittata with vegetables, and popular omelette con formaggio e funghi (omelet with cheese and mushrooms) are some breakfast options.

We know pancakes with maple syrup or with clotted cream and fruits, but we had never tried pancakes with feta cheese and Greek salad. It was indeed a novelty. The salad was bursting with flavors — the olive oil residue infused with lemon juice and oregano, acidic feta cheese in small cubes tossed with cucumber, tomato chunks, and multicolored bell peppers. The marriage of pancakes and Greek salad was delightful. “In Italy, eggs are not popular for breakfast, whereas, in Pakistan, it’s just the opposite. Everyone loves eggs here, whether in an omelet, fried, or scrambled; it’s the first thing ordered from the breakfast menu,” says Francesco, who runs one of the Tomassini outlets and has over 10 years of experience at his parents’ pasticceria. “Arancini con pomodoro is a very popular appetizer, so it had to be on the menu. In Italy, lunch and dinner often start with arancini con pomodoro,” Francesco shares, pronouncing the names in his native language. Following his recommendation, we ordered arancini (cheese balls) and melanzane alla parmigiana, both recommended by the chef. The rice balls, stuffed with mozzarella cheese and set on a base of tomato sauce, were crunchy and cheesy. With each bite, mozzarella oozed out, and the crust mopped up the tomato sauce, enhancing the starter’s flavor. Melanzane alla parmigiana is an appetizer where eggplant is the highlight. Fried in breadcrumbs, simmered in tomato sauce, and topped with aged Parmesan cheese, it was a treat for the taste buds. Crunchy on the first bite, the eggplant, tomato sauce, and Parmesan all contributed to three-tiered presentation.

“We’ve done no fusion at all. We want our customers to develop an authentic Italian taste, which is why pizza is not served with tomato ketchup. Most ingredients, like hazelnuts, pistachios, flour, Parmesan cheese, and coffee beans, along with the grinders, coffee machines, and mixers, are imported from Italy to bring the customers the genuine taste of Riccione,” Francesco explains. He has been in Islamabad for the past month overseeing the kitchen and providing on-the-job training behind the stove.

It would be almost sinful to dine at an Italian café and not order pizza or pasta. Already stuffed with appetizers, we wisely decided on a Margherita pizza and took a rain check on the pasta. The square-shaped pizza, presented on a plate, had a slightly soft dough, and the edges of the cheese were perfectly charred. Pakistani taste buds are accustomed to a round, thin-crust pizza, so Tomassini might need some time for diners to adapt to this new taste. Our tummies were full, but our craving for more wasn’t quite satisfied. The double-shot espresso, served by Omer and Francesco, acted as a palate cleanser with a departing note and a promise of “see you soon.”