Tribal elders challenge marble mountain Jirga decision

Mohmand - The district administration’s Jirga decision regarding the marble mountain dispute at Tora-khaw is viewed as an overreach of authority and contrary to tribal norms and customs. In this context, a Jirga of Halimzai tribal elders convened at Sultan Khel in Halimzai tehsil, with participation from tribal leaders of the Baizai, Tarakzai, and Safi clans.

The dispute over the marble mines between Malik Fayyaz Khwezai and Haji Nawab should be resolved according to tribal traditions, the elders stated. They urged the district administration and Jirga elders to ensure that rights are awarded to the rightful owners rather than showing partiality. The elders expressed concerns about the potential for enmity arising from the forced seizure of property, advocating for reconciliation measures at both tribal and governmental levels.

These sentiments were echoed by Malik Muambar Halimzai, Malik Rais Baizai, Haji Sikandar, Amanullah Baizai, Malik Firdous Safi, and Malik Mamriz during the Jirga held in Haji Nawab Khan Chamber in Tehsil Halimzai. Other attendees, including Malik Zardad Tarakzai, Haji Bahram Khan, Malik Daraz Khan, Rashta Khan, Majeed Khan, religious scholars, and related parties involved in the conflict, expressed regret, asserting that Malik Fayyaz Khwezai is neither a contractor nor the rightful owner or leaseholder of the marble mountain.

The Baizai Malang Kor tribesmen originally granted the Tora Khaw Marble Mountain to Haji Umar and Haji Nawab by agreement, with a remaining term of seven years on the lease. They reiterated that the mines currently belong to Haji Nawab, pledging their support for the people of Baizai Nawab.

The speakers claimed that Malik Fayyaz forcibly seized control of the Torakhwa Chalu Marble Mountain, creating a dispute that resulted in the original contractor losing their job and the community missing out on commission benefits. They criticized the reconciliation Jirga led by Muhammad Saeed, asserting that the district administration made a unilateral decision that disregarded the authority of the involved parties, contradicting local customs and practices.

The elders highlighted that the administration’s silence on the issue indicates bias, suggesting that the unilateral decision has exacerbated tensions between the two parties rather than alleviating them, raising fears of potential conflict.

They alleged that Malik Fayyaz has the backing of the administration and local police.

To resolve this matter amicably, the elders called for the administration and tribal leaders to exhibit neutrality instead of favoritism, urging them to take swift action to address the dispute.